Zac Taylor Comments on Joe Flacco Trade As Bengals Release Quarterback in Process of Deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco and made it official on Tuesday afternoon. The deal includes Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick from the Cleveland Browns for Cincinnati's 2026 fifth-round draft choice. The Bengals also released QB Brett Rypien in the process.
Zac Taylor is excited to get the veteran on the field.
"Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning," Taylor stated in the official press release. "Не is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team."
Flacco has statistically been worse than Jake Browning this season on a snap-to-snap basis, ranking 31st in ESPN's QBR to Browning's 29th standing, but change may be enough to stop this three-game spiral from officially ending the season before December.
Flacco is hoping to be ready to start this weekend's game against Green Bay, a team he beat with the Browns a few weeks ago, but also held him to no touchdowns, one interception, and 142 passing yards.
His first practice with the team is tomorrow afternoon.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI