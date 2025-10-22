Zac Taylor Discusses Trey Hendrickson's 'Day-to-Day' Injury Status Entering Jets Practices
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor was back on the microphone Wednesday afternoon with the latest update on Cincinnati's injuries. Trey Hendrickson (back) led the discussion with his day-to-day status remaining in place.
"If he does practice he will be limited," Taylor said about the defensive end on Wednesday.
Cincinnati is hoping to have him on the field this Sunday against the Jets in their pursuit of a 4-4 record. New York is the NFL's only winless team this season, but the Bengals still want to be as healthy as possible.
Outside of Hendrickson, there aren't many other injuries to worry about for the Bengals. Tanner Hudson is working his way back from a concussion, but he's the only other non-injured reserve player with a ding.
They'll try to attack the Jets defense with efficient success this week.
"Well, they've invested there. So they got some high draft picks. Quinnen Williams is the first one that jumps at you. I've always liked Harrison Phillips. Their edge guys do a great job coming off the edge as well," Taylor said about the Jets defense Cincinnati is about to face. "So just starting with that front four is a problem, and they get a lot out of them.
"They're very disruptive. Their defense has played, played really well. I mean, you just watch, especially these last two weeks, they've really limited these offenses in terms of points on the board and made things difficult for you. So they've got a lot of talent behind those guys as well. I think they've done a nice job limiting teams, starting with their front."
Cincinnati takes on the lowly Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI