Cincinnati Bengals Take Georgia Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims With No. 18 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals picked Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the 18th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
At 6-7, 340 pounds, he's one of the biggest and most athletic players in this year's draft.
"If it all comes together physically, mentally and competitively, a team could have one of the better offensive tackles in the league for a long time," NFL expert Greg Cosell said earlier this month.
Cincinnati was hoping to bolster their offensive line early in this year's draft. They do it with their first pick.
Mims joins an offensive line that includes Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown. The Bengals continue to bolster their offensive line in hopes of keeping Joe Burrow upright.
The Bengals hadn't drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since they took Jonah Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
