Bengals CB Mike Hilton States Desire - Not Demand - For More Playing Time on Third Down, Which the Team Could Use
CINCINNATI – On Monday, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo offered his explanation on why he’s been taking cornerback Mike Hilton, one of the team’s most consistent players, off the field on third down.
Thursday, Hilton shared his take on the situation.
And he did so without being asked.
The question was whether he thought he was having one of his best seasons.
“You tell me,” Hilton responded. “I mean, I would believe so. Me and Lou had some conversations about the third-down packages and stuff.
“He knows I'm a competitor, especially on third down – the money down,” Hilton added. “It hasn't been my year for that. At first it was a hard adjustment, but me being a leader, I just took that in stride and am playing my role and trying to do the best I can on first and second down."
Hilton has played 162 snaps on first down, 150 on second and 64 on third through nine games. He missed the Week 5 contest against Baltimore with a knee injury he suffered – and played through – at Carolina.
Last year through nine games, Hilton played 204 on first, 148 on second and 100 on third. Those 100 third-down snaps were fourth most on the team.
What’s puzzling about the drastic dip in third-down usage is that Anarumo and Zac Taylor have consistently lamented the lack of consistency on defense as being the reason why that unit has struggled so poorly this year – especially on third down.
But Hilton has been the most consistent player in the secondary.
“t’s more of a matchup deal,” Anarumo said. “If we can get guys where we can match up on somebody who gives us our best chance from a coverage standpoint, then we will do it. But he’s out there on a lot of third downs, too.
“It’s not one thing or another, it’s maybe a man thing here or there, but he’s out there in some man situations, too,” Anarumo continued. “It’s matchup driven more than anything.”
That’s what Anarumo told reporters Monday.
Asked what Anarumo told him, Hilton said he got the same answer.
“Just some matchup purposes," he said. "If you actually watch, it's usually third and 6-plus when I'm off the field because there's going to be a little more man coverage. And it obviously depends on who that slot receiver guy is. Some matchups work better.”
The Bengals are one of the worst third-down teams in the league, allowing opponents to convert 45.8 percent of the time.
On third downs in the red zone, they are dead last, allowing a staggering conversion rate of 72.2 percent.
Since 2000, only the Chicago Bears have been worse on third downs in the red zone, allowing conversions 74.3 percent of the time.
Then league average is 39 percent.
Does that make it even tougher to watch the team struggle so badly in those situations when he’s on the sideline and cant’ help?
“Would I make that play? Who knows?” Hilton said. “But I feel like if I'm out there, it would bring our comfortability level up.”
He said he made sure Anarumo understood his desire – not demand – to play more on third down, but he doesn’t see it changing any time soon.
But he also isn’t closing the window on the possibility.
“We're 11 weeks in. Things can still change,” Hilton said. “But I know my role, and I'm doing my best to play it."
Anarumo said the reason Hilton played more on third downs last year is because the team was using him more in a safety role. But the Bengals currently are trying to give 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle a chance to wrestle the job away from veteran Vonn Bell, and getting that situation sorted is the priority, Anarumo said.
“Right now, we are good with that part of it,” Anarumo said. “Love Mike. I’m not down on Mike. Just matchup driven.”
Hilton is Pro Football Focus’ No. 1-ranked cornerback against the run.
In coverage, he’s 21st among 42 slot corners.
A bigger issue than Anarumo is letting on could be that of load management.
Hilton turned 30 in March, and Anarumo and the Bengals could be trying to make sure he stays fresher and stronger by taking him off the field on third down.
The conversations about taking him off the field go back months, Hilton said. Matchups were unpredictable in July.
“Me and Lou had this conversation early in training camp,” Hilton said. “We kind of had an understanding of how it was gonna go.”
If keeping Hilton fresher deeper into the season was the goal, it has worked.
“I will say that,” he said. “It definitely takes a toll off my body, especially how physical I am. It refreshes me a little bit. But Lou knows I’ll be ready whenever my number is called.”