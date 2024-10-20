Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Gives Positive Updates on Orlando Brown Jr., Geno Stone
The news out of the Cincinnati Bengals locker room following their 21-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns sounded more positive than initially thought on the injury front.
The Bengals lost left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a knee injury in the first half. He remained in uniform and on the sideline in the second half but did not re-enter the game and saw his status to return downgraded from questionable to doubtful.
Though Brown didn’t play after the injury, head coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic after the game.
“We'll get more information on that, but I'd certainly say it was more toward the positive side that he was able to be out there,” he said.
With 2:09 left in the game, Geno Stone, who minutes earlier had recorded his first interception of the season, suffered a lower left leg injury and had to be carted off after trainers placed his leg in an air cast.
“It's certainly not as bad as maybe I initially thought it was gonna be,” Taylor said. “There's positive there, but we'll wait to get more information tomorrow.”
Cody Ford replaced Brown, and the Bengals did not allow a sack in the second half after giving up three in the first two quarters, including two on back-to-back plays.
“I thought Cody did a good job when he stepped in there,” Taylor said. “The other guys rallied around him as well. They moved (Myles) Garrett around a little bit, but I thought Cody did a good job stepping up to the challenge. That was a big loss and a tough challenge.”
Jordan Battle replaced Stone and recorded a pass breakup in the end zone on his third play.
