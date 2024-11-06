Bengals Defensive End Trey Hendrickson Wins Another AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Hendrickson recorded a career-high four sacks Sunday in the Bengals’ 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hendrickson also set a career high with seven quarterback hits while adding 10 pressures, per Next Gen Stats.
Pro Football Focus credited him with nine pressures.
Hendrickson's fourth sack of the game resulted in a forced a fumble that teammate Logan Wilson recovered, capping what arguably was the best game of Hendrickson's career.
“Those moments where we needed that big stop on defense, and a lot of guys came up big for us, but Trey came up the biggest,” head coach Zac Taylor said after the win. “We’re counting on him to make those plays, and he did that today. Proud of him.”
The four sacks gave Hendrickson 11 for the season, which makes him the NFL leader.
It’s the second Player of the Week honor for Hendrickson, who previously earned the award in Week 3, 2022, when he recorded 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hits against the New York Jets.
Prior to Hendrickson’s arrival in Cincinnati in 2021, a Bengals player had not won Defensive Player of the Week since 2019, when Carlos Dunlap won it twice in a five-game span (Weeks 13 and 17).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI