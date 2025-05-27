Bengals Guard Cordell Volson Reacts To Being Asked To Take a Pay Cut After Disappointing 2024 Season
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson described his renegotiated contract as mutually beneficial for himself and the team and said there were no hard feelings about being asked to take a pay cut.
“My agent and I talked about it being a possibility,” said Volson, a three-year starter until he was benched last season.
“I think deep down you take everything a little personal, but at the same time I'm gonna show up every day and I'm gonna compete my tail off to be the best and to be the guy at that spot.”
Volson was due a base salary of $3.7 million this season after cashing in on the league’s proven-performance escalator and performance-based pay programs.
Following the renegotiation, he will make $2.6 million, with $500,000 of it coming in the form a signing bonus and another $500,000 guaranteed.
Volson can earn an extra $500,000 in incentives that are based on the amount of snaps he plays this year, which means the pay cut could end up being as little as $600,000.
“We talked about the scenario and what the offer was and the way we felt, and we went back to them with what we thought was fair,” Volson said while describing the re-negotiation process. “I think we came to a mutual agreement that fits both of us.”
The contract Volson originally signed after the Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft called for him to make $1.8 million this season, so even with the re-worked deal he is coming out ahead earning the extra money via the PPE and PBP programs.
Volson said asking for his release rather than taking the pay cut was not an option but could have been had the Bengals not worked with him on the structure of the new deal.
“The negotiation piece went really well, and we were really happy with it,” he said.
In addition to requesting the pay cut, the Bengals drafted Dylan Fairchild in the third round and made it clear on draft weekend that the starting left guard position is his to win after Volson lost the spot last season.
“Every year is a big year because every year you're fighting for your spot. Every year you know they're looking for someone new no matter where you're at. At the end of the day, it is a contract year. But I don't think that changes the way I approach my day-to-day work.
“I'm gonna show the staff that I'm a reliable, consistent player that shows up every single day and works extremely hard and comes with the right mindset and is always looking to improve and make everyone else around him improve as well.”
If Fairchild wins the starting left guard job, it doesn’t necessarily mean Volson will be relegated to simply fighting for a roster spot.
He played right guard in college and said he would be comfortable making the switch back if asked to do so.
“I’m gonna do whatever they want me to do,” Volson said. “Wherever I can help this team, that’s where I want to be. I have a ton of reps banked on the right side, so it’s a little easier transition.”
In addition to drafting Fairchild, the Bengals signed Lucas Patrick in free agency and re-signed Cody Ford, who initially replaced Volson in the starting lineup last year.
So Volson could be fighting just for a roster spot come training camp.
And he said that’s something he’s ready for.
“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t disappointed at times (in my play last year),” Volson said. “That adversity that you face just adds to the chip on the shoulder.”