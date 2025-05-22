Cincinnati Bengals Restructured Contract of Veteran Guard Cordell Volson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals restructured Cordell Volson's contract according to the team's official transaction page.
Volson was set to make $3.6 million and had a $3.8 million cap hit this season due to performance based pay distributions, which account for draft slot and playing time. The $3.6 million would've been nearly a 100 percent raise for 2025.
It's unclear how much of a pay cut Volson took, but he certainly took a pay cut with the mindset of working with new offensive line coach Scott Peters and maximizing what he could be with the Bengals in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.
Volson played 985 snaps last season, but was benched late in the year. He's appeared in 50 regular season games and made 48 starts in three seasons.
The Bengals selected Volson in the fourth round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
