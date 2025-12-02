Cincinnati Bengals Add Cornerback To Practice Squad Entering Bills Practices

CINCINNATI — The Bengals found a cornerback replacement for Jalen Davis this week after elevating him into a more permanent spot on the active roster.

Rookie cornerback Jalen Kimber is signing with the Bengals' practice squad. The rookie out of Penn State University was a college free agent signee with Tennessee before the season. The Titans waived him during final cuts and then he spent four games earlier this season on Buffalo's practice squad before getting released on Oct. 14.

Cincinnati is trying to keep growing on the defensive end after three games in a row of improvement.

"Yeah, creating turnovers definitely creates energy, and getting big third-down stops was huge," Bengals safety Jordan Battle said after last week's win over Baltimore. "We know our offense is going to strike. They didn’t strike early, but later in the game, they got two crucial touchdowns for us. It’s all about complementary football – defense getting stops and getting the ball back to our offense and letting them win it. When they have more possessions and more possession time than our offense, then we are good. If we have that ratio, we should win every game.”

Cincinnati's next game is against Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

We have signed CB Jalen Kimber to the practice squad.



🔗: https://t.co/Ru4lC9g5ga pic.twitter.com/dlj3XabSmm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 2, 2025

