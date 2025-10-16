All Bengals

Bengals in Jeopardy of Setting Dubious Franchise Record for Futility Tonight vs Steelers

Jay Morrison

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) and defensive end Rashan Gary (52) pressure Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Green Bay defeated Cincinnati 27-18. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) and defensive end Rashan Gary (52) pressure Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Green Bay defeated Cincinnati 27-18. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to break a dubious franchise record for offensive futility tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals have gone four consecutive games without scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, tying a franchise record that has occurred three other times.

Two of the other instances have been recent, happening in Weeks 1-4 in 2023 (during Joe Burrow's calf injury), and Weeks 3-6 in 2019 (Zac Taylor's first year as head coach).

Each of those streaks, however, included a non-offensive touchdown.

Charlie Jones had a punt return score in Week 2 of 2023, and Brandon Wilson had a kickoff return touchdown in Week 6, 2019.

The other instances were in Weeks 1-4, 2002 (Brian Simmons had a 51-yard interception return in Week 4), and Weeks 5-8, 1978.

While all five streaks are equal at four games in length, the current one feels worse in many regards.

Before getting into the reasons for that, here is the list of games in each streak:

2025

L 48-10 at Vikings

L 28-3 at Broncos

L 37-24 vs Lions

L 27-18 at Packers

2023

L 24-3 at Browns

L 27 -24 vs Ravens

W 19-16 vs Rams

L 27-3 at Titans

2019

L 21-17 at Bills

L 27-3 at Steelers

L 26-23 vs Cardinals

L 23-17 at Ravens

2002

L 34-6 vs Chargers

L 20-7 at Browns

L 30-3 at Falcons

L 35-7 vs Buccaneers

1978

L 28-12 at 49ers

L 21-0 at Dolphins

L 10-3 vs Patriots

L 5-0 at Bills

The current streak features a -70 point differential in the first half, which is the worst of the group.

2025: -70

2002: -68

1978: -45

2019: -35

2023: -34

The current streak has seen the Bengals gain 372 net yards of offense in the first half (93 per game). That is second worst.

2002: 323

2025: 372

2019: 406

2023: 430

2025: 463

Each of the last three droughts ended with the Bengals scoring exactly one first-half touchdown in the fifth game, so it’s not as though the dam broke and there was an explosion of first-half offense.

Even the touchdowns weren’t explosive.

The Bengals ended with 2023 run with a 2-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase at Arizona in Week 5.

The 2019 drought ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon in Week 7 against the Jaguars.

And the 2002 one halted with a 2-yard Corey Dilon scoring run at Indianapolis.

So which Bengals player is going to score a 2-yard TD in the first half tonight to stop this skid?

Or will no one score and put the 2025 team all alone in team history for failing to score an offensive touchdown in the first half of five consecutive games?

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.