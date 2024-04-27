All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Select Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati is adding another weapon for Joe Burrow.

James Rapien

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals picked Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton with the 80th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Burton joins a wide receiver room that includes Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas. 

The Bengals didn't sign Tyler Boyd in free agency. Burton should be able to help fill the void. He's an explosive playmaker that Joe Burrow should enjoy throwing to.

Cincinnati was hoping to bolster the trenches early in this year's draft. They took offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick on Thursday night. They followed that up with Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins in the second round.

Published
