Cincinnati Bengals Slight Betting Underdogs Ahead of Road Matchup Against Dolphins

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are betting underdogs on the road this weekend.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Cincinnati enters the road matchup as a 1.5-point underdog, with a point total set at 50.5. The Dolphins and Bengals have had disappointing seasons, but Miami is still slightly alive in the AFC playoff race, while the Bengals are in full evaluation mode with no chance at the postseason.

Zac Taylor's team enters this game 4-10 overall and 6-8 against the spread, while Miami is 6-7 SU and 7-6 against the spread. The Bengals are just 2-9 SU as an underdog this season.

Taylor would love to win as many games as possible, facing a lame-duck final year of his contract in 2026.

"They're professionals, and that's why you build the locker room the way you do it — so that you don't have to worry about guys like that," Taylor said about the team giving 100% effort in the final three meaningless games for postseason hopes. "Guys know how important this is, for themselves and their careers. But for all the work this team has put in, through good times and bad, go out there and put your best foot forward. I absolutely trust that these guys will do that."

Cincinnati kicks off its road game against the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

