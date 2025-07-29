Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Futures Bets: Joe Burrow a Safe Bet This Season?
Last year we had great success betting player futures, winning nine units on those bets alone. This year, I am getting a head start with futures betting and will be releasing a mix of player and team futures bets throughout the months of July and August.
We kick off the first wave with my favorite bet to make so far this offseason, and a rare TWO UNIT play at that!
(New to betting? Here are the basics you need to know)
Joe Burrow OVER 4150.5 Passing Yards (-120 DraftKings)
These odds have gotten progressively worse this offseason, and I would not be shocked to see the line move to 4200.5 by the start of the season (as it has already on other sportsbooks). I will gladly put TWO units on this play, as this seems to be almost exclusively a bet on Burrow’s health. In his three healthy seasons, Burrow has put up 4,600, 4,400, and 4,900 passing yards. Worried about a potential letdown after a stellar season last year? Don’t be. History shows barring injury, a mid-4000 yard passing season is still likely for a quarterback following a season as strong as Burrow’s 2024 campaign.
Tee Higgins OVER 975.5 Receiving Yards (-110 DraftKings)
This is yet another bet on health, and I would rather assume Tee Higgins stays healthy and bet on his talent which makes this prop enticing. I get the argument around Higgins’ health, as he has logged five DNP’s in each of the last two seasons. While a soft tissue injury can pop up at any time, the fact remains that injuries are unpredictable. Over the past two seasons, Tee has averaged over 65 receiving yards per game when Burrow starts which is good for an 1,100 yard pace over a full season. I will put a full unit on this play and hope for at least 15 healthy games from Tee Higgins in 2025.
Plus Odd Sprinkles
If you are betting the above futures, there are plus odds props you can sprinkle a quarter or half unit on, depending on your comfort level.
Joe Burrow to have 4500+ Passing Yards (+185 DraftKings)
As mentioned above, Burrow has eclipsed this mark in 2/3 healthy seasons. Additionally, quarterbacks that put up elite seasons like Burrow's 2024 campaign have historically followed it up with great numbers the next season as well. At +185 odds, I would sprinkle half a unit on this play.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to each have 1000+ Receiving Yards (+150 DraftKings)
This 'team specials' prop on DraftKings feels like a strong bet for plus odds. We all assume Ja'Marr is locked in for 1,300+ yards, and if we believe Tee stays healthy enough to eclipse the aforementioned 975.5 line, then this is a good prop to put half a unit towards.
Stay tuned for more Bengals futures props to be released in the coming weeks.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.