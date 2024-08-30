Betting on the Cincinnati Bengals: Player Futures Prop Bets Worth Considering
Week 1 of the NFL season approaching, and before you know it we will staring down point totals and trying to determine what the Bengals' offense will be able to do against the Patriots. Until then, we have futures props to hold us over.
If you missed the team futures bets I am honing in on this season, you can find those here.
There are a number of juicy props to consider for some of the biggest stars on the Bengals offense:
1. Joe Burrow OVER 4000.5 Passing Yards (-110 DraftKings)
Joe Burrow’s 2024 player props seem to have an injury risk baked into them, and rightfully so. Although he has played a full season in two of the past three seasons, he started slow in 2021 coming off the ACL surgery, in 2022 after the offseason appendectomy, and then missed 7+ games with the wrist injury. But if you look at his actual production, exceeding 4000 passing yards is extremely attainable for Joe. Burrow easily surpassed this number in 2021 and 2022 with a full season (even with slow starts). In his healthiest stretch of 2023 from Weeks 5-10, Burrow paced for 5,000 yards over a 17 game slate. I am taking over 4000.5 yards on DraftKings, and sprinkling half a unit on Burrow to eclipse the alt line of 4500 passing yards (+500 FanDuel).
2. Joe Burrow OVER 28.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110 DraftKings)
Yet again, we have injury risk baked into a Burrow prop. Clearly hobbled to start 2023, Burrow had just two touchdown passes in the first four weeks of the season. Even with that abysmal start, his 14 touchdown passes through nine games paced for a 26 touchdown full season. After throwing for 34 and 35 touchdowns in his two previous full seasons, not only am I taking the over at plus(!) odds on DraftKings, I am also putting half a unit on Burrow to throw for 35+ touchdowns (+550 DraftKings).
3. Ja’Marr Chase OVER 94.5 Receptions (-112 FanDuel)
Chase eclipsed this line last season when he reeled in 100 catches. Last season, he dealt with a less than 100% quarterback in Burrow and still averaged 7.6 receptions per contest in those games (a 130 catch pace over a full season). While Tee Higgins did miss time in 2023 as well, even with a healthy Tee lining up next to him, Chase has hauled in 109 catches in the 16-game sample size from 2022-2023. I am projecting 107 catches this season, comfortably exceeding this line on FanDuel.
4. Tee Higgins OVER 875.5 Receiving Yards (-110 DraftKings)
Similar to Burrow, Higgins also has injury risk accounted for in his props. However, this line seems egregiously low. Higgins surpassed this line in his first three seasons and his per game yardage last season put him on a 929 yard pace. While health can be a concern, I do not predict injuries to occur. If we assume health for Burrow and Higgins, I project a 1,000 yard season from the fifth-year receiver, which makes this line on DraftKings very appealing.
If you feel bullish on any of the above lines, FanDuel has some nice alternate lines for you to consider, including:
- Joe Burrow 40+ Passing Touchdowns (+1000 FanDuel)
- Tee Higgins 1000+ Receiving Yards (+155 FanDuel)
With a healthy Joe Burrow at the helm, the Bengals offense should excel in 2024 and win us some money along the way.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
