Cincinnati Bengals Massive Road Betting Underdogs Against Packers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals face another massive underdog betting spread this week after failing to cover a 10.5-point spread at home against Detroit. Cincinnati enters its road matchup game week against the Packers as 14.5-point consensus underdogs with a point total set at 43.5.
Cincinnati has failed to cover a spread or win a game with Jake Browning starting at quarterback. Overall, they are 2-3 straight up and 1-4 against the spread (0-3 on the road) this season. It's been a brutal life for Bengals bettors as they now face their longest line of the campaign so far.
Browning nearly covered the Lions' spread in garbage time, but it was far too little too late. They are 2-9 SU and 4-7 ATS under Zac Taylor as double-digit underdogs.
“I’m sure a lot of people wanted him on the bench at that point. I could hear it. And you stuck with him. And he comes back and has three straight drives for touchdowns. And that’s the Jake Browning I know. He’s resilient, has stared adversity in the face, you can count on him to keep bouncing back,” Taylor explained to the media after the 37-24 loss.
Cincinnati will try to shock the world and upset the Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI