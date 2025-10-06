All Bengals

Jake Browning Responds to Calls For New Bengals Starting Quarterback After Lions Loss

Cincinnati is tunring the ball over far too much.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room shaking his head after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have received terrible quarterback play out of Jake Browning in recent games, but the powers that be don't seem like they are ready to make a change. Browning knows all he can control is his response to another multi-turnover outing that led to a 37-24 loss.

Cincinnati now leads the NFL with 11 turnovers on the season. Browning has contributed eight interceptions to that ledger.

"That's a Zac question," Bronwing told the media about potentially getting benched. "All I can do is respond and try to just work as hard as I can during the week to put myself in a position to help this team win games and avoid these disastrous plays. And so, you know, that's my focus. It's just how much time can I spend on task this week to just double down and try and improve and help, you know, help the team by not just making better decisions and not putting the team in a difficult situation, seeing the field any differently in the fourth quarter.

"I got into a rhythm and played better after the third pick, but you throw three picks in the NFL, you're gonna lose. We've had an outlier this year, but I need to take care of the ball better. And got into a rhythm later in the game that kind of made it seem like it was closer than it was, but I played awful today. I did not play well, and I need to play better."

Browning improved his passer rating into the 70s for the first time in a game this season, but that was mostly like he said due to garbage time heroics by Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals are spiraling right now and will be given little to no chance of getting a win next week, staring 2-4 in the face on a trip to face the 2-1-1 Packers.

"Most of mine are trying to force plays," Browning said about the interceptions. "Frustration, wanting to push the ball down the field. I got to pick my spots better. I threw three picks that were just bad, and there's no hiding from that. It's just bad football from me."

There's still 12 more chances start stacking wins, but it gets late early in this league giving the ball away at this rate.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

