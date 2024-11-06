Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
For the second time this season, we SWEPT our official bets last week. Thanks to Chase Brown, Mike Gesicki, and the Bengals Money Line for cashing us out to the tune of +4 units.
Here are a few bets I will be taking this week as the Bengals take on the Ravens in primetime:
Zay Flowers 80+ Receiving Yards (+205 FanDuel)
Stop me if you have heard this before, but WR1’s vs the Bengals secondary is a smash play. Zay Flowers yardage props have me absolutely salivating this week with great value in multiple spots. In addition to this play, I will be sprinkling some on 90+ yards (+285) and 100+ (+400 on DraftKings) as well.
My Bet Backers:
- There have been SIX WR1’s to amass at least 80 receiving yards against the Bengals this season, including Flowers who had 111 in Week 5.
- Over the last five weeks, Flowers has eclipsed 100 receiving yards four times.
Lamar Jackson 250+ Passing Yards + 50+ Rushing Yards (+348 FanDuel)
Similar to the Flowers play above, the passing line alone is one I will likely be laddering as high as 300+ passing yards which is +550 at DraftKings. However for this official play, we combine an alt passing line and alt rushing line on FanDuel.
My Bet Backers:
- Over the last five weeks, Jackson has averaged 304 passing yards per game, including a season-high 348 yards against Cincinnati last month.
- Jackson has eclipsed 250 passing yards in 6-of-9 games.
- He ran for 55 yards in the first matchup vs Cincinnati and has eclipsed that line in his last six games against the Bengals.
Chase Brown OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards (+105 DraftKings)
With Zack Moss out and new addition Khalil Herbert getting up to speed on a short week, Brown should dominate the running back opportunities in Week 10.
My Bet Backers:
- On the season, seven running backs have amassed at least 25 receiving yards against Baltimore.
- In his career, Brown has hit this mark in 3-of-5 games when he has at least three catches. A Bengals running back has had at least three catches in 7-of-9 games this year.
- In total, a Bengals running back has eclipsed 25 receiving yards in 6-of-9 games in 2024.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
It’s not often I get such good odds on three picks I feel great about. In addition to the aforementioned love for Zay Flowers this week, the Ravens defense has surrendered at least 275 passing yards to every QB this season not named Bo Nix and Josh Allen, and Mike Gesicki should continue to remain a key cog in the offense with Tee Higgins out.
For additional 'unofficial' bets throughout the week, make sure you are following Taylor on X.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI