Week 9 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders
We narrowly missed a big week in Week 8, but at least cashed an AJ Brown +110. Here are my best bets for Bengals vs Raiders in Week 9:
OVER 45.5 Total Points + Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline (+135 FanDuel)
While this is a pretty basic game line parlay, it allows an opportunity to double our money without relying on anything too outrageous.
My Bet Backers:
- Raiders game totals have hit this line in 3 of the last 4, while the last three home Bengals home games have eclipsed 45 points.
- The Raiders and Bengals both have defenses ranked in the bottom-10 in points allowed. In games versus defenses that are bottom-10 in points allowed, the Raiders game totals have been 49 and 58 points, while Bengals game totals have been 58 and 79.
Mike Gesicki 40+ Receiving Yards (+164 FanDuel)
With Tee Higgins missing yet another game, look for Gesicki to continue operating as the second option in the passing attack. If you want to ladder, you can get 60+ yards at +450 odds.
My Bet Backers:
- Over 80% of Gesicki’s receiving yards has come from the slot. Las Vegas has allowed five different receivers to surpass 40 slot yards in a game this season.
- In his last two games without Tee Higgins, Gesicki has 7/91 and 7/73 stat lines.
Chase Brown 60+ Rushing Yards + Anytime Touchdown (+147 FanDuel)
The Bengals SHOULD be able to run the ball a bit more effectively than they have in past weeks, and Brown stands to be the biggest beneficiary.
My Bet Backers:
- Five of the six backs that have received at least 12 carries against the Raiders have surpassed 60 yards. Four of the six have scored a touchdown.
- Brown has averaged 12.8 carries over the last five weeks, scoring in four of those games.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
Ja’Marr Chase has scored in five of his last six games, and Burrow has torched the poor defenses he has faced this season. The Bengals pass defense has struggled most of the season covering the top option of the opposing team. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brock Bowers have himself a nice little game in Cincinnati on Sunday.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
