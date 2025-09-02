All Bengals

Week 1 Best Bets: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1 of the NFL season is here!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Chase Brown (30) celebrate after a first down run by Burrow in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Chase Brown (30) celebrate after a first down run by Burrow in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A new season is upon us, which means 17 weeks of trying to win money betting on Bengals games! Similar to last season, I will look for player props and game lines that get us to plus odds (or close to it) and include the data I am using to back my bet.

All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.

Under 47.5 Total Points + Bengals OVER 16.5 Points (+134 DraftKings)

Week 1 games are generally difficult to bet on, and the Bengals pose a unique challenge with their recent slow starts.

My Bet Backers

  • Over the last three seasons, the total points in Bengals Week 1 games has been 43, 27, and 26 points, all hitting the under
  • Since 2022, every Bengals-Browns game has gone under this total (6/6).

David Njoku 50+ Receiving Yards (+102 FanDuel)

My Bet Backers

  • Njoku tallied games of 66 and 76 receiving yards in his two games against Cincinnati last season
  • Yes, it was two seasons ago, but in his final four games with Flacco at the helm in 2023 Njoku averaged over 93 yards

Mike Gesicki UNDER 2.5 Receptions (+108 DraftKings)

Mike Gesicki
Jun 10, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) completes a catch during practice at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Typically I am hesitant to bet under on already-low lines, but the data supports this play. The plus odds at DraftKings also represent a great value on this prop as FanDuel has this at -114.

My Bet Backers

  • In last year’s two games against Cleveland, Gesicki totaled three targets, with four Bengal pass catchers receiving more looks from Burrow in those games
  • Both games vs Cleveland in 2024 ranked bottom-5 for Gesicki in snap percentage, totaling less than 20 snaps in both matchups

Joe Burrow 250+ Passing Yards + 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+104 DraftKings)

Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trying something new this year, at least to start the season. This is the year of Joe Burrow, as he enters the year as one of the betting favorites to win MVP. I loved his pre-season passing yards prop of 4150 yards, so much so that I put two units on the over. Last year betting these alt lines together would have hit 11-of-17 games, and to get plus odds early in the season is a gift. This may be a well we return to a few times this season as long as the odds remain profitable.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.

