Week 8 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles
After stumbling in Week 6, we found our footing a bit last week, hitting a +305 as well as our first ‘Just for Fun(ds) Parlay’ hit of the year at +1000! As we turn our attention to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, here are a few of my favorite plus-odds plays:
A.J. Brown 80+ Receiving Yards (+110 DraftKings)
This is a line I absolutely love, and in addition to this full-unit play I will likely also put half a unit on 100+ receiving yards (+235 DraftKings).
My Bet Backers:
- Brown has played in three games this season and exceeded 80 yards all three times, and 100+ yards 2/3 times.
- The WR1 for Bengals opponents since Week 2 has gone over 80 yards 4/6 times, including Cedric Tillman (!) last week.
- In games where Brown catches at least five passes over the last two seasons, he has eclipsed 80 yards in 12/16.
Joe Burrow OVER 257.5 Passing Yards + OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+138 FanDuel)
While the Eagles defense has been playing better of late, quality quarterbacks have had success against their pass defense this season.
My Bet Backers:
- Three quarterbacks have attempted more than 25 pass attempts against Philadelphia, with averages of 282 passing yards and all three throwing for two touchdowns.
- Burrow is averaging 32 pass attempts per game, with his lowest being 25 pass attempts last week.
- Joe Burrow’s pass attempts prop is set at 34.5 and juiced to the over. Over the last two seasons when attempting 35 or more passes, Burrow has 258 or more passing yards in 7/9.
- The Eagles are allowing the 9th most yards per play when the opponent operates out of Shotgun, which is the formation that has accounted for 86% of his passing yards this season.
Jalen Hurts UNDER 35.5 Rushing Yards + Anytime Touchdown (+460 DraftKings)
Yes, the Bengals have struggled against agile quarterbacks so far this season, hence the higher odds on this under. However, with as many other weapons exist on the Philadelphia side of the ball, I am betting on the Eagles to not ask Hurts to run much. Considering the odds, this is a half unit play for me.
My Bet Backers:
- Hurts has gone under this line in 5-of-6 games so far.
- The Bengals have allowed the 8th most rushing touchdowns this season, and Hurts has rushed for a score in 3-of-6 games in 2024.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
Hitting last week’s +1000 was exhilarating, so let’s just do it again. This week I am betting on a higher scoring game with lots of points and star power:
