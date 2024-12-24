All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo For Defacto Playoff Game Against Denver Broncos

Jay Morrison

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor walk off the field following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – The 7-8 Cincinnati Bengals will try to get to .500 Saturday when they face the Denver Broncos.

And they’ll try to get two games above .500 in their uniform combination.

The team announced Tuesday it will black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes and orange socks Saturday as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

That combination, which the Bengals wore in Super Bowl 56, is 2-1 this year.

The Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders 38-33 in that combination on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

But they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 while wearing it in Week 9, and they topped the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 in Week 14 – which was the only time they wore that combo in a true road game.

Since unveiling the new uniforms in 2021, the Bengals are 6-4 when wearing black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes and orange socks.

The other games included:

Week 9, 2023: Bengals 24, Buffalo 18

Week 6, 2023: Bengals 17, Seahawks 13

Wildcard Playoff, 2022: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Week 1, 2022: Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT)

Super Bowl 56: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Wildcard Playoff: Bengals 26, Raiders 19

Week 14, 2021: 49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT)

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.