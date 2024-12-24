Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo For Defacto Playoff Game Against Denver Broncos
CINCINNATI – The 7-8 Cincinnati Bengals will try to get to .500 Saturday when they face the Denver Broncos.
And they’ll try to get two games above .500 in their uniform combination.
The team announced Tuesday it will black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes and orange socks Saturday as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
That combination, which the Bengals wore in Super Bowl 56, is 2-1 this year.
The Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders 38-33 in that combination on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
But they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 while wearing it in Week 9, and they topped the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 in Week 14 – which was the only time they wore that combo in a true road game.
Since unveiling the new uniforms in 2021, the Bengals are 6-4 when wearing black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes and orange socks.
The other games included:
Week 9, 2023: Bengals 24, Buffalo 18
Week 6, 2023: Bengals 17, Seahawks 13
Wildcard Playoff, 2022: Bengals 24, Ravens 17
Week 1, 2022: Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (OT)
Super Bowl 56: Rams 23, Bengals 20
Wildcard Playoff: Bengals 26, Raiders 19
Week 14, 2021: 49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT)
