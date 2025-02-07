Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: If Team Wants To Make Another Run at Mekhi Becton, It Will Cost a Lot More
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals who are doing their own scouting for interior offensive linemen to bolster the unit can get a look at two of the top options Sunday evening in Super Bowl LIX.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Trey Smith is the more unlikely option given the salary he’s expected to command.
But the Philadelphia Eagles’ Mekhi Becton could be in play, especially considering the Bengals had him in for a visit last year when they were looking to add a tackle.
Cincinnati decided not to sign Becton, and he landed in Philadelphia, where he signed a one-year, $2.8 million prove-it deal, made the switch to guard and started 15 games at right guard.
Right guard is the position where the Bengals are expected to be looking for a new starter with Alex Cappa a likely cap cut for a savings of $8 million.
Pro Football Focus ranks Becton as the sixth best guard available in free agency and the No. 41 player overall.
The 2020 first-round pick has started 31 of a possible 34 games since missing the final 16 games in 2021 and all of 2022 with a knee injury.
PFF ranked him as the No. 17 guard in the league this season and 18th in run blocking.
Becton can expect a massive raise from the $2.8 salary he earned this year. What will be interesting to see is how many teams will be interested in locking him up for more than a couple of seasons.
Spotrac lists Becton’s market value at $10.2 million per year with a projected contract of four years for $40.9 million.
It’s doubtful the Bengals would be in if that’s where the bidding goes, especially given that they passed on him last year at a significantly lower salary.
