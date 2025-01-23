All Bengals

Bengals Free Agent Targets: A Reunion Makes Sense With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

It's likely not going to break the bank to pull this off.

Russ Heltman

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could make some serious upgrades at guard during free agency this March and one option is a reunion with right guard Kevin Zeitler.

The 13-year veteran spent his first five seasons in Cincinnati and has played solid ball ever since. Zeitler just wrapped up a stout season with the Lions after earning his first Pro Bowl nod with the Ravens in 2023.

The Motor City vibes led Zeitler to an elite 86.8 PFF grade across 1,047 regular-season snaps (highest grade since the 2014 season with the Bengals, third among 2024 guards). Adding the 34-year-old on a one-year deal could be a quick fix for one of the only major weak spots on Cincinnati's offense. 

Zeitler has played at a high level for years with no sign of drop off and PFF projects him to earn a one-year deal worth $6.25 million. Check out more of his strong metrics from Stat Account:

