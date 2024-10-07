Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Climb Impressive History Lists With Sunday's Peformances
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw touchdown passes of 41 and 70 yards to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in Sunday's 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, moving the duo higher in some historic rankings.
Burrow (27 years old) and Chase (24) are just the second duo in NFL history to have 14 touchdowns of 40 yards or more before the age of 28. Only John Hadl and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Lance Allworth have more (20 touchdowns).
Burrow now has 23 touchdown passes of at least 40 yards, surpassing Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (22) for the third most TDs of that length in the first five seasons of a player's career that began after 1990.
Only Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (28) and Patrick Mahomes (26) have more.
Chase, who is 24 years and 219 days old, has 11 touchdown receptions of at least 50 yards, which is the third most in NFL history for a player under the age of 25.
The 70-yard touchdown in the loss to the Ravens moved Chase past Odell Beckham Jr., into third place. Only Hall of Famer Randy Moss (14) and Harlon Hill (12) have more.
Ten of Chase's touchdowns have gone for 60 yards or more, making him just the third player in NFL history to achieve that in his first four seasons in the league. Homer Jones (12) and Harlon Hll (10) are the others.
In addition to Chase's 14 touchdowns of 40 yards or more from Burrow, he also has one from Jake Browning, giving him 15 in his career. That moves him past Tyreek Hill (14) for the fourth most touchdown receptions of at least 40 yards.
Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Moss (22) and Jerry Rice (21) and Mike Wallace (16) have more.
In Bengals history, Burrow and Chase are just the fourth duo to connect on at least 14 touchdowns of 40 yards or more.
Ken Anderson and Isaac Curtis lead the way with 21, while Andy Dalton-A.J. Green and Carson Palmer-Chad Johnson are tied with Burrow-Chase with 14.
Burrow and Chase the fastest duo to get to 14 touchdowns of at least 40 yards, doing so in their fourth season (and with 12 games remaining).
Curtis and Anderson did have their 14th touchdown of at least 40 yards until their sixth season. Palmer and Johnson also reached the number in their sixth season.
Dalton and Green got there in their seventh season.
Also Sunday, Chase passed Jerry Rice for the fifth most receiving yards in a player's first 50 games. Chase has 4,210, while Rice had 4,164.
Chase's former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, tops the list with 4,825, followed by Beckham Jr. (4,694), Julio Jones (4,471) and Moss (4,272).
