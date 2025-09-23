Cincinnati Bengals Uni Watch: Orange Pants Quickly Become Go-To Britches for Team
CINCINNATI – The orange pants are back.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, orange pants, black stripes and orange stripes for their Monday Night Football game at Denver.
This is the third consecutive primetime game in which the Bengals have worn orange pants, and the fourth time in the last seven games overall.
Debuting in the 2024 season opener, this will be the seventh time the Bengals have worn orange britches.
Their record with them is 3-3, with three consecutive victories against the Browns (Week 16) and Steelers (Week 18) last year the Jaguars in Week 2 this season.
As far as the full uniform combination, this will be the third time the Bengals have worn them.
The first was a 34-27 road loss against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 last year.
The other instance as in the season finale in Pittsburgh, a 19-17 win.
Just as the Bengals started 0-3 in orange pants before turning things around with three consecutive wins, so, too, have their fortunes changed in Monday night road games.
After going 3-19 from 1970-2022, the Bengals have a two-game road winning streak on Monday Night Football.
They beat the Jaguars as 10-point underdogs in 2023, in Jake Browning’s first career road start.
And last year in Week 14 they won in Dallas as 5.5-point favorites.
