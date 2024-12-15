Could Sam Hubbard's Touchdown Be His Final Act in a Cincinnati Bengals Uniform?
NASHVILLE – Sam Hubbard accomplished something Sunday that hadn’t happened in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform in more than 56 years.
Sadly, it might be the last thing he ever does in a Bengals uniform.
The veteran defensive end scored the first offensive touchdown of his career on a 2-yard pass from Joe Burrow to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter on the way to a 37-27 victory against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Hubbard entered the game for just his sixth offensive snap of the season and appeared to be adding extra beef to the offensive line for a third-and-goal play.
Instead, he leaked out to his left and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit him for one of this three touchdown passes in the game.
But it wasn’t an easy, wide-open snare. Hubbard had to go up and get the ball with a defender near him.
“They warned me it would be contested; I would have somebody on me,” Hubbard said. “I walked up to the line and was talking to the tackle like ‘Hey, are we cutting off?’ Talking about a fake block. I tried to get as free as I could, but Joe gave me a great pass, so it was really fun.”
Fun. Memorable. Historic.
And possibly cataclysmic.
Hubbard didn’t play another snap after the touchdown, and head coach Zac Taylor confirmed after the game that he injured his knee while making the catch.
“Obviously I'm disappointed the way the play turned out physically for him, but just happy for him to go out there and help the team by any means necessary,” Taylor said.
“You had to pick your moment at some point this season and release him and give him a shot,” Taylor added. “They had two backers leave the game, so they had backup linebackers in there. We really thought it was a good time to call it to catch them sleeping, but they covered it really well. And Sam made a heck of a catch.”
Hubbard didn’t want to discuss the injury much, other than to say he landed awkwardly while speculating it could be a PCL.
Taylor said the team wouldn’t know the severity of it until Hubbard has an MRI on Monday.
But the team was quick to rule Hubbard out following the play.
A former Walton Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, Hubbard has one year remaining on the four-year, $40 contract he signed in July 2021.
But his play – and playing time – has fallen off this season, and his contract calls for him to make $9.5 million next year.
If the Bengals cut him, his dead cap number would only be $2 million, resulting in a $7.5 million savings.
None of that was part of the postgame discussion. Hubbard and Burrow were just thrilled to be a part of the first Bengals defensive player to score an offensive touchdown since safety Bobby Hunt scored on a 5-yard run in a 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos in 1968 – the fifth game in franchise history.
"That was a great play by him," Burrow said. "I'm sure he could have been a tight end if that's what he decided to do.
“I had faith in Sam to go make that play,” Burrow added. “He's got good hands. That was a four-down situation, and that's why we ended up going with that one.”
The two have had a close relationship ever since Burrow slept in Hubbard’s dorm room on his visit to Ohio State nearly a decade ago.
"He's been part of my life for a long time," Burrow said. "He's been a great friend. He's been a guy you can look up to when you're young because he does things the right way. Works really hard, he's about the right things and when you get into the league, helps you with your process. All the off-the-field stuff that I do, a lot of it I got from Sam. He's just a pro's pro. You just can't say enough good things about him.”
Hubbard had plenty of good things to say about Burrow after the quarterback tracked down the ball after an emphatic spike to celebrate the touchdown.
“That’s my guy, man. He went and got the ball,” Hubbard said. “I am going to cherish it forever. Catching a touchdown from Joe Burrow, that’s something not everybody can say. "
It was the third touchdown of Hubbard's career. He returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown as a rookie in 2018, capping off a 17-point comeback against the Miami Dolphins.
And in the 2022 Wildcard Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hubbard had one of the most famous plays in franchise history, the Fumble in the Jungle, when he returned a Snoop Huntley fumble 98 yards in the fourth quarter for a tiebreaking touchdown in a 24-17 victory.
“That touchdown right there was special,” he added. “It was just a really cool moment. Something Zac drew up for me and I’m thankful for him. He’s done so much for me in my career. Just thankful.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI