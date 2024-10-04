Daijahn Vu - Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Details His Shot at Redemption
CINCINNATI – Daijahn Anthony found redemption Sunday in the most unusual way.
Two weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety stood at his locker answering questions about his fourth-and-16 pass interference penalty at Arrowhead Stadium that enabled the Kansas City Chiefs to kick a last-second field goal for a 26-25 victory.
Anthony talked about how much he cried after the penalty, and he vowed to make the next play that came his way.
The opportunity came Sunday in surprising fashion during Cincinnati’s 34-24 win against the Carolina Panthers.
The Bengals led 28-14 midway through the third quarter and had forced a Carolina punt.
Or so it seemed.
But veteran Panthers punter Johnny Hekker threw the ball instead of punting it, and he had tight end Feleipe Franks wide open.
Or so it seemed.
Anthony, who was on the far outside of the formation blocking the gunner, raced into the middle of the field to make a play on the ball, just as he had tried to do against Kansas City’s Justin Watson when he drew the penalty.
This time he got all ball and made the play.
“It’s just a blessing that I got the opportunity to be able to make a play,” Anthony said. “And there’s plenty more plays to be made. There’s gonna be way more plays I’m gonna make that’s gonna be bigger. That’s the bare minimum.”
It was almost a maximum disaster.
Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons said he warned his players to watch for the fake, as he often does, but he had a gut feeling it was coming this time.
Hekker had completed 16 of 25 passes on fake punts during his career, but Simmons was ready, and the Bengals had it covered.
Or so it seemed.
Trayveon Williams and Jordan Battle were lined up over Franks but let him get free.
“Based on the situation of the game, we were alert to it,” Simmons said. “We were in the right call. The guy they tried to throw the pass, too, we had him double teamed on the line of scrimmage. He shouldn't even have gotten off the line of scrimmage.”
But Franks did, and Anthony’s peek into the backfield created the big play.
“I just looked at the punter one time and he was in the action of throwing the ball,” Anthony said. “Once he threw it, I just reacted. And I just happened to make a big play. I'm glad I did look at the punter, because if not it would have been a first down and a touchdown maybe.”
Instead, it was nearly a touchdown the other way, Anthony said.
“If (Hekker) would've thrown it normally, I would've picked it, but he threw it back shoulder,” Anthony said. “It was a perfect pass. If he wouldn’t thrown it where he did, I would’ve jumped it and picked it. I would’ve took it for six for sure.”
Instead, Anthony was able to dislodge the ball just as Franks was bringing it into his body.
Two career road games. Two hugely important plays. Two wildly different outcomes.
“I’m just glad I had the opportunity to help my team win,” Anthony said.
