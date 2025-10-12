Bengals Reportedly Canvassed Many QB Names Before Trading For Joe Flacco
CINCINNATI — If Joe Flacco ends up playing poorly like he has most of this decade, don't say the Bengals didn't try in their search for quartterback help. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down the days leading up to Flacco's trade to Cincinnati and how extensive Cincinnati's search was to boost the position.
Something had to be done with Jake Browning's turnovers cratering the offense (he is the league interceptions leader as of this writing). A few big names crossed the Bengals' thoughts.
"Mac Jones has been on quite a run. The Cincinnati Bengals hope that their new quarterback, Joe Flacco, goes on a similar run, of course," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Flacco was acquired by the Cincinnati Bengals in a rare intra-division trade this week, and my understanding is this trade was the result of an exhaustive search for Duke Tobin and the Bengals personnel staff all across the NFL. Essentially, what they did in canvassing the league was call every team that had three quarterbacks or a viable practice squad option, including Davis Mills and Sam Howell.
"I'm told they checked in on Derek Carr, who would, of course, have to be a trade with him retiring with the Saints. He retired with them. They landed on Flacco. Wanted someone who had played, which is why they did not check in on Ryan Tannehill."
Flacco got up to speed very fast, and Rapoport noted the Bengals think this week of practice went very well.
Maybe all he needs is some better weapons to boost his production compared to Browning's. Alas, the Bengals also sport arguably the league's worst offensive line in front of a 40-year-old passer. He was available for a reason after getting benched for third-round rookie draft pick Dillon Gabriel.
We will start to get some answers this afternoon in a 4:25 p.m. ET battle against Green Bay.
