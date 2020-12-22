NewsAll Bengals+
The Internet Rips JuJu Smith-Schuster After Pregame Logo Dance Goes Bad in Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Some of these are hilarious
CINCINNATI — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame dance routine got the best of him on Monday night. 

The 24-year-old dances on the opponents logo before every game and posts it on TikTok. He dances to the song "Adderall" (Corvette Corvette) by Popp Hunna. 

“I’m not going to stop being myself,” Smith-Schuster said last week. “I’m going to be the JuJu I came into me. Authentic. TikTok is a new [social media] platform that I’ve used to touch my fans and grow. This is something that I’ve been doing since I started the season, midseason. I even did it on the Cowboys logo, so it’s not just their [the Bills] logo, but the Steelers logo, and I plan to just keep doing it. I’m just having fun, doing myself.”

His pregame routine went well on Monday night, but that's where his fortunes changed. 

Not only did the Bengals beat the Steelers 27-17, but safety Vonn Bell absolutely crushed Smith-Schuster in the second quarter, forcing him to fumble. Cincinnati recovered and eventually scored to take a 10-0 lead. 

"I seen 19," Bell said with a huge smile after the game. 

Bengals running back Joe Mixon drove around downtown making fun of Smith-Schuster after the win. He drove around listening to Popp Hunna, mocking the Steelers wide receiver. 

Mixon is on injured reserve due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 6. That didn't stop him from celebrating. 

He wasn't the only one. Bell's hit became a meme and the internet ran with it. Check out some of the best posts below. 

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) forces a fumble of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in the first quarter during an NFL Week 15 football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21
