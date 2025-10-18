Ja'Marr Chase Makes History in Multiple Ways With Monster Showing Against Pittsburgh
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase continues to stand with giants in NFL history after his historic 16-catch performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to the NFL, Chase joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss as the only three players in NFL history with 6,000-plus receiving yards & 50-plus receiving TDs in their first five career seasons.
He is pacing towards being statistically one of the five greatest receivers ever, and injected some rocket fuel into that trajectory with 16 catches for 161 yards and a score against Pittsburgh.
Joe Flacco knows the assignment and targeted the workhorse a Bengals record 23 times. NFL defenses have no answer for this guy when Bengals passers have time to throw. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Chase caught a career-high eight passes for 76 yards and a TD against man coverage on Thursday and eight passes for 85 yards against zone in Week 6. No other player has gained 75 yards against both coverage types in any game this season.
All in all, he now leads the NFL in catches by a comfortable margin over the Rams' Puka Nacua, who won't make up ground this week due to injury (Chase sits at 58 grabes through seven games).
Chase is justifying his record-setting contract extension this past offseason more and more every day.
“I got a lot of man (coverage). They doubled on third down, tried to mix it up a little. But no, they did exactly what we were expecting and hoping they’d do," Chase said confidently after the 33-31 win to get Cincinnati to 3-4.
More performances like this, and Chase will have a strong case for his first NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI