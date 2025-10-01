Orlando Brown Jr. Takes Accountability As Offensive Execution Craters Deeper
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the midst of one of the worst two-game stretches in team history, and Orlando Brown Jr. is desperate to do whatever he can to help stop the slide.
Cincinnati is 2-2 but has played like a winless team for the majority of those four contests, especially in the two most recent outings. Brown is actually Pro Football Focus's fifth-highest graded player on the Bengals offense this season, but that's not saying much at 64 overall.
The left tackle's been below 55 overall in each of the past two games as the offensive line looks lost with Jake Browning getting sacked three times and hit six times overall.
"It's on us as individuals to do our job, no matter who's at quarterback, who's not out there at left guard, who's at right guard, who's not at right tackle, all of those different things," Brown said at his locker postgame. "Man, it's on us as individuals to do our part and handle our jobs so that everybody can come together and execute properly. Good things happen."
The Bengals hold a -6.9 ESPN FPI rating as of this writing, second worst in the NFL ahead of only former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and his 0-4 Titans. ESPN's FPI does not currently project Cincinnati to win any of its remaining 13 contests.
They are going to be picking in the top five of next year's draft if these performances continue.
"It's frustrating, because we do put a lot on ourselves and probably take a lot of pride in handling the pre-snap penalties, post-snap penalties, knowing our assignments, all those different things. It is frustrating, but we'll figure it out," Brown said about the offensive line on Monday night after the Bengals committed 11 penalties for 65 yards.
They will sift through the wreckage in the coming days and try to come up with a solution against Detroit during a short week.
