    • November 22, 2021
    Watch: Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Discuss the Bengals' Win Over Raiders

    Cincinnati improved to 6-4 on the season.
    The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday. Watch Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor's postgame press conferences below. 

    For more on the win, including highlights, go here.

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (right) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' 32-13 Win Over the Raiders in Las Vegas

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson Lead Bengals Past Raiders 32-13

    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase for Touchdown

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Joe Burrow Noticeably Limping After Taking Sack Against Raiders

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Raiders 10-6 in Las Vegas

    Joe Mixon
    Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown, Bengals Take Lead Over Raiders

    Evan McPHerson
    Watch: Evan McPherson Drills 54-Yard Field Goal, Bengals and Raiders Tied 3-3

