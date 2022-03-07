CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah had the best season of his career in 2021, finishing with 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

The 29-year-old was a big part of Cincinnati's success on the field and emerged as a leader in the locker room.

Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steve Radicevic discussed Uzomah's future with Dan Hoard.

"Obviously the fan base, everybody knows what C.J. means to us. We want him back and hopefully something can get worked out," Radicevic said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "We're not letting C.J. walk out of here easily."

The Bengals could have as much as $63 million in cap space if they release cornerback Trae Waynes and center Trey Hopkins. That would give them the capital to make a run at multiple free agent offensive linemen, while also retaining key players, including Uzomah.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Radicevic below.

