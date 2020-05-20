Rookie Profile: How does offensive lineman Josh Knipfel fit with the Bengals?

Hakeem Adeniji was the only offensive lineman the Bengals selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. They've made it clear that they feel good about the players they have in the trenches.

Despite that sentiment, they did sign two offensive linemen in college free agency, including Iowa State product Josh Knipfel.

The 6-5, 305 pounder made 39 straight starts for the Cyclones at guard. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection in each of the past two seasons.

“We’ve been really fortunate to coach some great interior linemen and he’s one of the best we’ve ever been around,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said last season. “I think it’s that combination of consistency and toughness and power that he can generate to move people that’s really impressive.”

Knipfel was part of a Cyclones offense that set multiple school records last season, including total offense (444.3), touchdowns (53), passing yards (4,047) and yards per play (6.4). They averaged over 32 points per contest.

Knipfel has a realistic shot to earn a practice squad spot as a rookie. The Bengals like their offensive line personnel, but it isn't an overwhelming group. The 22-year-old will have to beat out Alex Redmond, O'Shea Dugas and fellow undrafted free agent Clay Cordasco for a potential spot.

Knipfel is still a long shot to make the final roster, which is the case for most undrafted free agents. The Bengals reached out to him during the pre-draft process and believe he will fit well in their system.

If Knipfel has a productive training camp and preseason, he could be one of the few undrafted rookies that make it past camp.