CINCINNATI — The Bengals claimed two veteran cornerbacks this season in hopes of boosting their depth at the position.

They need to do the same thing at linebacker.

After suffering multiple injuries, including a potentially season-ending injury to Logan Wilson, Cincinnati should claim Zach Cunningham.

The 27-year-old was released by the Texans on Wednesday. He has 67 tackles (four for loss) in 10 games this season.

The Texans selected Cunningham in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was inactive this past Sunday after missing a COVID-19 test.

The Bengals already added one former Texans player—cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III earlier this season. They can consult with Hargreaves, among others, when discussing the possibility of adding Cunningham.

Wilson isn't the only linebacker that could miss the rest of the season. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans are also out.

Claiming Cunningham makes a ton of sense for the Bengals. He's only due $220K for the rest of the 2021 season. His contract is guaranteed for injury only in 2022.

The Texans are a dumpster fire this season, but Cunningham was a quality player in his first four years in the NFL. He finished with 164 tackles in 2020.

The Bengals didn't hesitate to claim Hargreaves and Tre Flowers following their release earlier this season. Cunningham has the highest ceiling of the three and fills a position of need.

Cincinnati should absolutely put a waiver claim in and hope that the veteran doesn't get claimed by a team with a higher priority (worse record).

