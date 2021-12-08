Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Should be Interested in Recently Released Linebacker Zach Cunningham

    Cincinnati has suffered multiple injuries at linebacker.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals claimed two veteran cornerbacks this season in hopes of boosting their depth at the position.

    They need to do the same thing at linebacker. 

    After suffering multiple injuries, including a potentially season-ending injury to Logan Wilson, Cincinnati should claim Zach Cunningham. 

    The 27-year-old was released by the Texans on Wednesday. He has 67 tackles (four for loss) in 10 games this season. 

    The Texans selected Cunningham in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was inactive this past Sunday after missing a COVID-19 test. 

    The Bengals already added one former Texans player—cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III earlier this season. They can consult with Hargreaves, among others, when discussing the possibility of adding Cunningham. 

    Wilson isn't the only linebacker that could miss the rest of the season. Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans are also out. 

    Claiming Cunningham makes a ton of sense for the Bengals. He's only due $220K for the rest of the 2021 season. His contract is guaranteed for injury only in 2022. 

    The Texans are a dumpster fire this season, but Cunningham was a quality player in his first four years in the NFL. He finished with 164 tackles in 2020. 

    The Bengals didn't hesitate to claim Hargreaves and Tre Flowers following their release earlier this season. Cunningham has the highest ceiling of the three and fills a position of need. 

    Cincinnati should absolutely put a waiver claim in and hope that the veteran doesn't get claimed by a team with a higher priority (worse record). 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Read More

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (40) and forces a fumble during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Injury Fallout: Bengals Should Be Interested in Recently Released Linebacker

    14 seconds ago
    Trae Waynes
    News

    Bengals Get Good News About Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith

    1 hour ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: How Defenses Are Taking Away Chase and Ways the Bengals Can Get Him More Involved

    1 hour ago
    Jessie Bates, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Baltimore ravens
    News

    Podcast: The Loss of Logan Wilson, Joe Burrow's Pocket Presence and More

    2 hours ago
    LOGAN WILSON
    News

    Logan Wilson Expected to Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury

    17 hours ago
    Joe Burrow Chargers
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Injuries Shouldn't Be the Bengals' Biggest Concern as They Make Playoff Push

    18 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during an official review in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Key Stat Shows How Turnovers Have Drastically Changed the Bengals' Season

    20 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) high fives fans after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Bengals Star DE Sam Hubbard Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

    1 hour ago