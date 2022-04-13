Bengals Trade Down With Tyler Linderbaum on the Board in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Some want them to take a cornerback, others are hoping a top offensive linemen falls to end of round one.
Top center Tyler Linderbaum is available when the Bengals are on the clock in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft. Instead of taking the Iowa star, Cincinnati trades down with the Jets. New York moves up from 35 to 31 to take Linderbaum.
"The Bengals would move down just four spots and pick up an extra fourth-rounder," Kiper wrote. "They signed center Ted Karras in free agency among other moves to upgrade their O-line, so their need isn't as big."
Even after the trade, the Bengals still land one of their top targets with Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam still on the board at 35.
"Cornerback is the position the Bengals should target if they keep the No. 31 pick, and they should be thrilled with Elam here," Kiper wrote. "He locked down receivers for the Gators and then ran a 4.39 40 at the combine. He could be a Day 1 starter for Cincinnati."
Elam would be a fine pick, but passing on Linderbaum, who is a top 15 talent in this class is questionable, even if it means landing an extra fourth round pick.
Cincinnati adds UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in the second round of Kiper's mock.
"Dulcich averaged 17.3 yards per catch last season, lining up mostly next to offensive tackles," he wrote. "He ran some routes out of the slot, but if the Bengals want to replace C.J. Uzomah with a similar tight end, that's Dulcich."
The Bengals take Dulcich ahead of Colorado State tight end Trey McBride in this mock. McBride goes to the Broncos one pick later.
Dulcich is explosive after the catch and should give Joe Burrow another weapon to lean on in the passing game.
Would you rather the Bengals take Linderbaum or trade down and still get Elam? Vote in our poll below. Check out Kiper's complete two-round mock here.
