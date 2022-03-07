Bengals Place Franchise Tag on Safety Jessie Bates

The star safety was never going to get to free agency.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates according to multiple sources.

The 25-year-old has been one of their best players over the past four seasons. He struggled at times in 2021, finishing with 88 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in 15 games.

Bates rebounded in the playoffs, racking up 20 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions.

The Bengals opted to tag Bates and will pay him $13.5 million in 2022 if they can't agree to a long-term extension before July 15.

“Jessie has been an outstanding player here for four years,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “Over the past year, we've tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn't come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.”

The Bengals had until Tuesday, March 8 to use the franchise tag. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

