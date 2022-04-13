NFL Analyst Shares Ideal Top Two Draft Picks for Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals hope to fill multiple needs in this year's draft class.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are drafting much later than they're accustomed to following their run to Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati has the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter believes they'll end up addressing their defensive line and add another offensive weapon with their first two picks.

He shared his thoughts on the ideal top two draft picks for all 32 teams.

Reuter has them taking Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt with the 31st selection. Then they address the offense by adding Virginia tight end Jelani Woods in the second round (63rd overall).

"By shoring up the offensive line in free agency, the Bengals opened up many possibilities for themselves early in the draft," Reuter wrote. "Even if they decide to bring back Larry Ogunjobi (whose failed physical preempted an agreed-to pact with the Bears) on a one-year deal to contribute after recovering from his foot injury, they could use another interior pass rush threat like Wyatt. Their depth is lacking at tight end, as well, after losing C.J. Uzomah to free agency; Woods can serve as a literally big threat (measuring 6-7 and 259 pounds) down the seam and in the red zone for Joe Burrow while also offering strength as a run blocker."

Related: Read Our Film Breakdown on Jelani Woods Here

Adding Wyatt and Woods would certainly give the Bengals two more high-end athletes at key positions.

Wyatt would be an instant contributor. Meanwhile, Woods is more of a developmental prospect.

Read Reuter's entire article here. For more on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

