Why Chase Brown Will Breakout For Bengals This Season
CINCINNATI — Our own James Rapien picked a second-year Bengal to break out this season: Running back Chase Brown.
Brown should have a much larger role in the Bengals backfield after Joe Mixon headed south to Houston.
"The Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans, which means Brown and Zack Moss will split carries," Rapien wrote. "Brown is an explosive, tough runner who worked on his pass-catching this offseason. Look for Brown to make a major impact in his second season."
Cincinnati seems primed to give a decent amount of passing down work to Brown as he comes off a season with 14 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.
