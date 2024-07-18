All Bengals

Why Chase Brown Will Breakout For Bengals This Season

Will the second-year back make a BIG leap this season?

Russ Heltman

Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) returns the kick off against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) returns the kick off against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Our own James Rapien picked a second-year Bengal to break out this season: Running back Chase Brown.

Brown should have a much larger role in the Bengals backfield after Joe Mixon headed south to Houston.

"The Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans, which means Brown and Zack Moss will split carries," Rapien wrote. "Brown is an explosive, tough runner who worked on his pass-catching this offseason. Look for Brown to make a major impact in his second season."

Cincinnati seems primed to give a decent amount of passing down work to Brown as he comes off a season with 14 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

