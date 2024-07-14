All Bengals

CBS Sports Ranks Zac Taylor Among League's Top-10 Big-Game Coaches

Taylor is looking for more chances in these spots starting this season.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches his team practice during an off-season workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches his team practice during an off-season workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports came out with its big-game NFL head coach rankings and Zac Taylor checked in at No. 10.

His "boom-or-bust" tenure was enough to crack the top names.

"Talk about a boom-or-bust résumé," Cody Benjamin wrote. "Taylor went an abominable 6-25-1 before Joe Burrow stayed healthy in 2021, then oversaw back-to-back AFC Championship appearances. His work without an injured Burrow late in 2023 has raised his stock a bit more, but his big-picture trajectory remains unclear."

Taylor's big game opportunities are obviously tied to Burrow's health, which went south last season. A full campaign from Burrow could give Taylor a few more opportunities on the game's top stages.

