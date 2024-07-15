Joe Burrow Ranked Second in ESPN's Poll of Top NFL Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might have suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November, but that didn't stop him from being one of the top signal-callers in ESPN's annual rankings.
Jeremy Fowler is releasing his annual series with poll results from NFL executives, scouts and coaches.
Burrow was second behind Patrick Mahomes, edging out Josh Allen (third), Lamar Jackson (fourth) and Matthew Stafford (fifth).
"Baller. Release. Decision-making. Tough as nails," a veteran NFC offensive coach told Fowler. "One play away from already having a ring. And young so the injury not as concerning."
Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in his second season and Cincinnati made it back to the AFC Championship Game in his third season.
"Burrow is still probably the most consistent of all the guys," an NFL executive told Fowler. "A pure thrower who's in complete command of the offense and comes up big in big moments. He knows when to attack and be aggressive vs. when to take the easy yards. And the dude is so tough."
It's good to see that the NFL didn't drop Burrow in their rankings, even though he suffered a rare wrist injury last season. Check out the complete rankings here.
