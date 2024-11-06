Jordan Battle's Redemption Arc Is a Full-Circle Baltimore Primetime Moment That Bengals Fans Can Embrace
CINCINNATI – There has been a lot said and written about the “coincidental” timing of the Cincinnati Bengals returning to Baltimore nearly a year after quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury there last season.
It’s not just a matter of being the same opponent, same stadium and same time of the year, it’s also the same standalone game on Thursday football.
Burrow scoffed at the notion it’s coincidence during his Tuesday news conference.
“If a star player gets hurt in a primetime game, they like to schedule the same exact game on the same exact week at the same time a year later,” he said. “I think that happened to Aaron Rodgers this year. It happened to me this year. I think that's something they like to do.”
But Thursday night is nearing the anniversary of a lesser discussed topic in Bengals circles.
Last year’s Thursday game in Baltimore is when rookie safety Jordan Battle replaced Nick Scott and ended up starting the rest of the season.
And momentum is building for Battle to move into a more prominent role down the stretch this season, possibly starting tonight.
After being relegated to a backup role again with the free agent signings of Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, Battle showed up for OTAs overweight, which derailed his ability to compete for meaningful playing time early in the season.
He made it onto the field for a total of two snaps through the first four games.
In the 41-38 overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5, Battle played eight snaps, and it’s mostly been an upward trajectory since, save for a three-snap showing against the Eagles.
Last week in the 41-24 victory against the Raiders, Battle out-snapped Bell 31 to 30.
“We’re going to keep rolling guys until we feel like we’re operating at a level that’s going to be a consistent basis,” defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “It could be anybody.”
Clearly they want it to be Battle. He’s younger and faster than Bell, who was brought back to help get everyone on the same page and clean up the communication errors that led to so many blown assignments and explosive passes in 2023.
Though the defense has plenty of issues, miscommunication is far down the list.
So momentum is building for Battle to push Bell for even more playing time, and given the team speed the Ravens possess, Thursday could be another big step in that direction.
Asked what he needs to see from Battle to give him an even greater share of the snaps, Anarumo essentially said more of the same.
“His assignments have gotten way better,” he said. “He’s doing a good job (compared to) his rookie year, which most of them do. But just to continue that uptick in regard to that and continue to communicate and taking the lead on things.”
Bell has struggled covering tight ends, especially Baltimore’s Mark Andrews in their past meetings.
That history and Battle’s future could result in Battle having another coming out party at Baltimore in primetime.
