Former Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Announces Retirement

Jordan Evans spent five seasons in Cincinnati.

James Rapien

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50)
Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50) / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans is retiring.

The 29-year-old made the announcement on Sunday. Evans spent five seasons with the Bengals (2017-21) after they took him in the sixth round (193rd overall). He had 127 tackles, seven passes defensed and 3.5 sacks in 69 career games.

Check out his entire announcement below:

Published
