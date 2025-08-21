'Another Monster' - Cincinnati Bengals May Have Unlocked One More Elite Weapon on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown looks poised for a huge season.
The 25-year-old had a breakout 2024 campaign, finishing with 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns (seven rushing).
Brown has had a stellar training camp and that trend continued on Wednesday when he caught a touchdown with linebacker Logan Wilson all over him in coverage.
"Adding another monster to the fire," Wilson said when asked about Brown. "He's (Joe Burrow) throwing it more to him this camp than he has in years past. And I think that that's just a credit to how well he's worked on his receiving aspect of his game. And he's a true receiving threat at all times, wherever he's at on the field. And so you've got to respect that and know that the ball could be coming your way at any given time and do your best to not let him catch it."
Brown had 54 catches for 360 yards and four receiving touchdowns last season. He spent a second-straight offseason in Atlanta working with Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and other wide receivers.
"I think that's what he's trying to do, is separate himself in the receiving game. He's going to be a problem this season for us. And I'm looking forward to seeing him not go against us, go against Cleveland on Week 1," Wilson said. "He's done a lot of good work this offseason to get better at route running and whatnot. And whenever you play a running back that can be just as much of a threat outside of the backfield as he is inside the backfield, it creates a lot of problems."
Everyone knows about Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but if Brown develops into a top 10 running back, it's going to take the Bengals' offense to a level that they've never been able to reach in the Burrow era.
The Bengals took Brown in the fifth-round (163rd overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He wasn't featured much during the first three games of the season, but compiled 886 rushing yards, 341 receiving yards and all 11 of his touchdowns in Weeks 4-16 (13 games).
