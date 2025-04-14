Bengals Mock Draft: The Trade-Back Scenarios That Do and Don't Make Sense and How They Would Shape the 2025 Haul
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t made a day-day trade of a first-round pick since 2012, when they acquired an extra third-round pick for moving back six spots from No. 21 to No. 27.
The Bengals missed out on guard David DeCastro, a two-time All Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, but guard Kevin Zeitler ended up being a solid selection at No. 27, and he started 71 of a possible 80 games during his five seasons in Cincinnati.
That was one of only four draft-day trades the Bengals have made in franchise history.
And none of them can be considered wins.
In fact, the players acquired in those deals are considered some of the biggest busts in team history – David Klinger in 1992, Ki-Jana Carter in 1995 and Chris Perry in 2004.
But if ever there was a time to give it another go, this year would be it.
The Bengals only have six picks, so adding more would be a solid strategy. And It’s unlikely there will be a caliber of player available when they pick at No. 17 that they could find at, say, 22 or 24 or maybe even further back in the first round.
The most difficult part of pulling of a first-round trade back might be finding a partner.
Other teams’ boards likely look the same as the Bengals’, with a large group of second-tier players after about 10 to 12 blue chips.
And when running the mock draft simulator on ProFootballNetwork.com, you get a sense of how difficult a first-round trade back might be this year.
Most of the trade offers involve either moving completely out of the first round, which is something the Bengals aren’t likely to do.
Or the compensation involves a premium draft pick in 2026, which again doesn’t seem likely for the Bengals because there’s too many variables. A 2026 second-round pick could be No. 33 overall (580 points on the draft capital chart) or No. 64 (270 points).
The Bengals aren’t the gambling type.
So to get an idea of what a Cincinnati mock draft might look like if a first-round trade back happens, it took nearly a dozen simulations to get some offers that might tempt the Bengals front office.
The Buccaneers offered a second-round pick in 2026 if the Bengals would just drop from No. 17 to No. 19 this year.
It could end up being great value, but the unpredictability – and delayed gratification – strike that down.
The Bills offered the Bengals to move back from 17 to 30 in exchange for two second-round picks this year (Nos. 56 and 62) while Cincinnati would give up No. 81.
But dropping 13 spots feels a bit too steep.
Eventually a trade offer arrived that made sense.
The Seahawks offered to swap picks No. 17 and 18 for No. 92, which is a late third-round selection.
When the Bengals accepted that trade, Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. was available. But that is the player the Seahawks selected.
Here is how the mock shakes out after that with the extra third-round pick:
First Round, No. 18 – Safety Malaki Starks, Georgia
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori was available as well, but given how much the Bengals value character and football IQ, Starks is the better fit.
It’s not that Emmanwori falls short in those traits, but the 6-foot, 197-pound Starks’ intangibles are elite, plus he checks the boxes of playing well in some huge games after starting 42 games in a row for the Bulldogs, winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.
Marshall edge Mike Green, a popular target for the Bengals in many mocks, was off the board at No. 11 to San Francisco.
Second Round, No. 49 – Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
One of the offensive linemen on the Bengals’ list of pre-draft visits, Savaiinaea played tackle and guard in his three seasons for the Wildcats, starting 16 games at right tackle, 15 at right guard and five at left tackle.
The Bengals failed to sign a guard in the early portion of free agency and settled for Lucas Patrick two weeks after the league new year began.
Savaiinaea (6-4, 324 pounds) will come in and compete with Patrick, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford and any other guards the Bengals put in the mix during OTAs and training camp.
Third Round, No. 81 – Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson’s college teammate arrives in Cincinnati to line up alongside him once again as a penetrating 3 tech.
Turner (6-3, 290 pounds) played everywhere along the defensive line for the Aggies, making 35 starts the last three seasons.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Turner listed as his No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 56 prospect overall.
Third Round, No. 92 – Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
The run of SEC players – and the Bengals’ penchant for selecting third-round linebackers – continues in this spot with the pick acquired in the trade with Seattle.
Knight has great speed to track sideline to sideline and can be a weapon as a blitzer.
He was at Georgia Tech for four seasons and Charlotte for one before transferring to the SEC and the Gamecocks, so he’s an older prospect who will turn 25 on draft weekend.
Pro Football Focus ranked Knight as the No. 11 linebacker last year among players eligible for this year’s draft.
Fourth Round, No. 119 – Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
The massive 6-6, 336-pound Belton will fit right in with twin towers Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims.
The Bengals will still need a swing tackle if Savaiinaea wins one of the staring guard spots, and if the team is investing a second-round pick in him, that will be the expectation.
Belton was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, all at left tackle.
Brugler has Belton as his No. 9 tackle and No. 94 prospect overall.
Fifth Round, No. 153 – Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (Fla.)
The Bengals need depth in the room and injury insurance in case Chase Brown has to miss time.
The addition of Samaje Perine helps with pass protection, but that’s not who the Bengals want to be a lead back if Brown were to miss any time.
Martinez (5-11 1/2, 217 pounds) played two seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Miami after he was suspended for the Beavers’ bowl game in 2023 due to a DUI. The charges were later dropped.
He averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry during his college career and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Sixth Round, No. 193 – Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
The positional double up has been a staple of Bengals drafts for years, and the team definitely needs more depth at linebacker, even with the addition of Knight and expected release of Germaine Pratt.
Bassa (6-1, 228) actually has a higher grade from Brugler than Knight does, but Bassa’s availability at 193 on the PFN simulator makes him an easy choice to round out the draft.