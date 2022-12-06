Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman, Boost Tight End Depth and Release Former Fourth-Round Pick

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to the active roster on Tuesday.

The second-year pro has nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average) in three games this season. He also has five punts inside the 20-yard line.

Cincinnati also signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. He's appeared in 33 career games with the Buccaneers, 49ers and Giants.

The Bengals released defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad. The former fourth-round pick never caught on in Cincinnati. He's spent the entire season on the practice squad.

With Shelvin's release, the Bengals still have an open spot on their practice squad. Longtime punter Kevin Huber could re-sign with the team and fill that spot after being released on Monday.

