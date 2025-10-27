Bengals Special Teams' Ace Shaka Heyward to Miss Significant Time With Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Shaka Heyward suffered a leg injury (fibula) in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets and didn't return. The special teams' ace will miss at least four weeks according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Heyward suffered a fracture to his fibula. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve. He was quickly ruled out on Sunday after suffering the injury. He's a key piece of Darrin Simmons' special teams unit. Heyward entered Sunday's game having played 127 (67%) of the Bengals' special teams snaps this season. He had 10 tackles.
Linebacker Uncertainty
With Heyward out, look for the Bengals to lean on Joe Giles-Harris, who also has plenty of special teams experience. Giles-Harris was elevated from the practice squad on Sunday and could move to the active roster if they need him over the next few weeks.
Oren Burks is also a proven special teamer. The veteran signed a two-year contract with the Bengals in March.
Trade Request
Logan Wilson moved into a new role earlier this month when he was benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter. The veteran requested a trade earlier this week. With Heyward out, the Bengals may be less likely to consider a trade for the veteran.
"It was more about Barrett than it was about Logan," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "I see a very high ceiling in Barrett. I see some great qualities in him that I wanted to see more of. The only way to do that was to expand the role. That's where it's at. I told him he's in a position where there's a young player that I think has a really high ceiling. That's the decision I made."
What did Taylor say to Wilson after the captain officially requested a trade?
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Taylor said. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
