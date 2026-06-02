Bengals Position Group Named Among 10 Most-Improved NFL Units During 2026 Offseason

ESPN's Ben Solak dropped his top-10 most-improved position groups in the NFL this offseason, and Cincinnati's defensive trench group made the list. He had the new-look defensive line as the seventh-most improved unit in the NFL.

The 2025 numbers were absolutely horrendous for this group against the run and pass. It was a major reason Cincinnati ranked 32nd in the NFL in yards allowed per play (6.2 YPP).

"The 2025 Bengals were dead last in pass rush win rate (28.8%). Getting only seven games from (Trey) Hendrickson contributed to that performance, of course -- but even then, Hendrickson was not his typically dominant self on passing downs," Solak wrote. "First-rounder Shemar Stewart looked even rawer than anticipated, and the much-needed ascension of Kris Jenkins Jr. or free agent signing T.J. Slaton Jr. on the interior simply did not occur.

"The pass-rushing performance is worrisome, but the Bengals couldn't even get opposing offenses behind the sticks or let their pass rush get off the ground. Cincinnati had a defensive stuff rate -- that's rushes of zero or negative yardage -- of 10.2% by Next Gen Stats' numbers. No defense has stuffed runs at a worse pace in the past five years."

Flipping The Script

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The front office isn't relying on youthful hope to turn this around like in years past.

They have spent like a contender this offseason and completely reshaped the group, headlined by Dexter Lawrence's trade from New York to Cincinnati.

"Enter Lawrence. Though the Giants' rushing defense had numbers as poor as the Bengals' in some cases, it actually got stuffs at a pace above league average," Solak wrote. "Lawrence (when healthy) is one of the few defensive tackles in the league who can anchor in space without losing ground and also create tackles behind the line of scrimmage with first-step penetration. The steep price the Bengals paid for Lawrence's services -- the 10th overall pick -- is a testament to how badly they needed his presence on the interior. Both of last year's starters (B.J. Hill and Slaton) return as rotational players alongside Lawrence and Allen, who is beyond his best ball but can still create splashes in limited snaps. Cincinnati should be much stronger in the core of its defense this season.

"And in (Boye) Mafe, the Bengals have added a defensive end with the size and toughness to create further stops in the running game. They should actually get to third-and-longs this season. Here, they might feel Hendrickson's absence. But the addition of (Cashius) Howell in the draft gives them a speed rushing presence that pairs nicely with Mafe, Myles Murphy, and Stewart (from whom they need a step forward in Year 2). This is a much deeper and more balanced unit than it was last season."

Cincinnati has the deepest defensive front it's had this decade, and it's arguably in the top 10 for all defensive line depth in the NFL this coming campaign. Hill was easily Cincinnati's best DT last season, and now he can get more breathers as the third-best mauler.

They will need all those horses sprinting together to hit a top-15 defensive ceiling, but that's much higher than what they were possibly looking at in early March.

Check out the full piece from Solak here.

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