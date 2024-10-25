Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Praises Eagles Rookie Ahead of Week 8 Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL with 620 receiving yards entering Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.
The fourth-year wide-out has six touchdowns and is averaging 15.9 yards-per-catch, which would be the second-highest of his career.
Chase could be tested on Sunday when he matches up against Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Philadelphia took Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He off to an impressive start to his NFL career, posting a 69.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus this season.
Chase praised the rookie on Thursday afternoon.
"He's an outstanding cornerback," Chase said. "He's got great ball skills when the ball's in the air and he's got a little make up speed too."
Mitchell hasn't given up a touchdown this season, allowing 17 receptions on 31 targets (54.8%) according to PFF.
Will the standout rookie follow Chase around the field? Will the Eagles put Mitchell on Tee Higgins and double Chase?
We'll find out on Sunday, but clearly Chase is impressed with Mitchell. These wide receivers versus a revamped Eagles' secondary that includes Cooper DeJean and C. J. Gardner-Johnson could decide the game on Sunday.
