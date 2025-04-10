Bengals Have Trey Hendrickson Problem, Steelers Facing Similar Issue With T.J. Watt
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals have received plenty of attention this offseason due to his contract status.
The NFL's sack leader is entering the final year of his deal and wants a new contract. The Bengals gave him permission to seek a trade, but never planned on trading him unless they received a first round pick or more.
Former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is in a similar situation. The Steelers star posted a photo of himself holding up the peace sign as he walked off the field on Wednesday.
That led to plenty of speculation about his future in Pittsburgh.
Watt has a base salary of $21.05 million for the 2025 season. He certainly wants a new contract.
While things haven't been as loud up to this point, his post is just a reminder that he isn't happy with his current deal. That's something to keep an eye on with the NFL Draft just two weeks away.
